Hospital reports 15 deaths in last week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on one Jonesboro hospital.

St. Bernards Medical Center said Friday that 15 patients have died in the past week.

The hospital is currently treating 83 COVID-positive patients. Of those, 20 are vaccinated. The majority are unvaccinated.

In the ICU, 23 of the 26 patients are unvaccinated.

Seven ICU patients are on ventilators fighting for their lives. All of them are unvaccinated.

Since June 23, St. Bernards reports 98 percent of COVID deaths were among those who were unvaccinated.

“COVID vaccination is the best way to prevent death and severe outcomes from COVID,” SBMC stated in its news release.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.