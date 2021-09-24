Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4

Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.(Source: NHC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hurricane Sam has formed out in the Atlantic Ocean about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said the hurricane is one to watch, expected to quickly strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Saturday.

Sam is currently moving at 15 mph as it heads west.

After about a day, forecasters said the storm is expected to slow and turn in a west-northwest direction as it faces a less favorable environment.

The forecast has its growth leveling off after a couple of days.

Because Hurricane Sam is so far out in the Atlantic, it’s uncertain if it will become a threat to the U.S. mainland.

No watches or warnings have yet been issued in connection with this hurricane.

Sam is the 18th named storm in a hurricane season that’s been quite active.

The National Hurricane Center said six named storms formed in the Atlantic basin in August, with three of them becoming hurricanes, and two becoming major hurricanes.

Ida was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Aug. 29. Its deadly impact was felt from Louisiana all the way to the East Coast.

The death toll from Ida reached 26 in Louisiana, WVUE reported. About 50 people died in the northeast from flooding associated with Ida, the Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute
A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

Latest News

Billy Wayne Craig
Izard County issues Silver Alert for missing man
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court
Millions of Amercians are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot, but getting here has...
FDA and CDC at odds over COVID-19 boosters
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans