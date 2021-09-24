Energy Alert
Izard County Silver Alert

Billy Wayne Craig
Billy Wayne Craig(kait)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Izard County Sheriffs Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Billy Wayne Craig.

He was last seen at 3767 Stella Loop near Stella Loop in Mountain View around 6:30 P.M. September 23, 2021.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a royal blue shirt, and no shoes.

If you know where he is call Chief Deputy Charley Melton (870) 368-4203.

