Lyon football travels to Oklahoma Panhandle State Saturday

Following their first bye week of the season, the Lyon College football team will return to action on Saturday in a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup at Oklahoma Panhandle State. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m.

FOLLOW ALONG

Lyon College (0-3, 0-2 SAC) at Oklahoma Panhandle State (1-3, 1-2 SAC)

Sept. 25 | 3 p.m. | Anchor D Stadium | Goodwell, Okla.

Live Video | Live Stats

SCOUTING REPORTS

LYON: The Scots enter Saturday’s contest with a record of 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Isaiah Bradford is in line for the start once again for the Scots at quarterback. Bradford has completed 34-of-85 passes for 289 yards and two interceptions. His primary targets have been J.D. Horn and Karson Douglas, who have caught 12 and 10 passes, respectively. Horn has accumulated 113 receiving yards, while Douglas has 56 receiving yards on the year. Dakota Braswell is the leading rusher for the Scots as he has carried the ball 27 times for 92 yards with one touchdown.

Defensively, Chris Reese leads the Scots with 23 total tackles, including one tackle-for-loss. Mason Davis and Hunter Ballard are just behind Reese with 22 and 20 total tackles, respectively.

OPSU: Oklahoma Panhandle State enters Saturday’s game at 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the SAC.

Sean Smith is slated to get the start at quarterback for the Aggies. So far this season, Smith has completed 25-of-59 passes for 226 yards with one interception. Jalen Partida, Jaishone Brown and Clayton Stallon all have caught five passes each for the Aggies. On the ground, Jamalrian Jones leads OPSU with 143 yards on 39 attempts with three touchdowns.

Defensively, D’Quan Charles and Warren Dillon lead OPSU with 23 and 21 total tackles, respectively. Koby Geter is another player to watch on the defensive side of the ball for the Aggies as he has recorded a team-high four tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

UP NEXT

Following Saturday’s game at OPSU, the Scots will return home to host Langston in another SAC matchup on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.