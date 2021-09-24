Man dies after being ejected out of vehicle

POMONA, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is dead after being ejected from an overturned vehicle in Howell County.

Missouri State Police report the incident happened at 7:11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, on U.S. Highway 63 in Pomona.

70-year-old Richard C. Wilmoth of Cabool, Missouri was northbound when he ran off the east side of the road in his Ford Explorer.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Wilmoth’s vehicle overturned and he was ejected out of the vehicle. Wilmoth was later pronounced dead at the scene.

