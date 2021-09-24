Memorial at Harding University to honor Botham Jean

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy university will honor the life of Botham Jean with a new memorial in his image.

Harding University will unveil the memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 27 on what would have been Jean’s birthday.

The ceremony will be at 1 p.m. in front of the David B. Burks American Heritage Building and is open to the public.

Jean was a 2016 alumnus of the University who was tragically killed on Sept. 6, 2018, at his home in Dallas.

Jean was very involved in the campus during his time at Harding.

“Botham was a unique and influential leader on our campus,” said President Burks. " I loved his smile, the way he led singing in chapel and at church, and his enthusiasm for life. I believe that the memorial will help generations to come remember Botham Jean and his Christlike influence.”

There are also two scholarships in memory of Jean that were established in 2019.

