Missouri Republicans move to cut Planned Parenthood funds

Planned Parenthood is already prohibited from using Medicaid funds for abortion except when the...
Planned Parenthood is already prohibited from using Medicaid funds for abortion except when the mother's life is in danger or in the cases of rape and incest.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri lawmakers who want to halt all public funds to Planned Parenthood are recommending that the state cancel abortion providers’ Medicaid contracts based on behavior in other states deemed illegal or unethical.

A Senate committee approved a report with that recommendation on Thursday.

Planned Parenthood is Missouri’s sole abortion provider.

Planned Parenthood is already prohibited from using Medicaid funds for abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger or in the cases of rape and incest.

Some lawmakers want to pull all public funds, including those for birth control, sexually transmitted disease treatments, cancer screenings and other health care for low-income women.

