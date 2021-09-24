Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash blocked Highway 167 Thursday evening

(Gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of Highway 167 in Sharp County, according to IDriveArkansas.com Thursday evening.

Details on the crash are limited, but we know this happened about 8:10 p.m. Thursday, south of State Highway 56 near Evening Shade.

IDriveArkansas.com reports the crash was cleared at about 9:25 p.m.

As we learn more, Region 8 News keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute

Latest News

Indians host McCrory in FFN Game of the Week
2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Marked Tree prepares to host McCrory
Red Wolves rally to beat Georgia Southern
Williamson scores golden goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight
The staff at NEA Baptist want to stay prepared in the case of an emergency
Preparing soon-to-be mothers for the dangerous reality of infant abductions
The Foundation gave Goodin over $300.
Teachers use thousands of dollars to help others