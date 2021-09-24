Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Jonesboro

Energy Alert
If you like cake, you’ll love the new business coming to town.
If you like cake, you’ll love the new business coming to town.(WIFR)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you like cake, you’ll love the new business coming to town.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Nothing Bundt Cakes will open in the Uptown Development at the corner of Highland Drive and Caraway Road.

The bakery, which specializes in all cakes bundt, will be located in the Elite Eyecare Center which is currently under construction.

According to Friday’s news release, this will be NBC’s third location in Arkansas.

No word on when the store expects to open.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

