Sept. 24: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Nice weather continues across Region 8. Temperatures once again starting off cool in the 40s and 50s.

More 70s are on the way this afternoon and a little warmer as southerly winds give us a boost.

Whether you’re headed to the fair or any high school football games this evening, expect comfortable to start and getting a little cool to wrap things up.

Highs stay into the 70s reaching the 80s by the weekend. Highs start to get closer to 90 early next week as a warmer pattern nudges in from the west.

Humidity stays low helping keep things a little more comfortable. Long-range data still keeps us mostly dry over the next two weeks.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your weekend forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Izard County Sheriffs Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Billy Wayne Craig.

More than a dozen people were shot at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee Thursday.

Arkansas’ healthcare system is seeing some relief as COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline, and more beds are becoming available.

Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around a Missouri city. We’ll tell you why.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have the details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

