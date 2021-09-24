Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Springfield veterinarian offers tips for preventing seasonal dog allergies

Flea, grass, and leaf allergies are common in the fall
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Allergies in dogs are just as common as allergies in people. During the transition months of fall and spring, allergies can become worse.

Check your furry friend for fleas around their back and belly. They are more common in the fall. Look for signs of flea bites and irritation.

Bathing your dog with oatmeal soap and using a flea comb will help clear them up. Put them on a flea product, which will kill any additional fleas jumping on your dog.

When bathing your dog, do not use people shampoo, baby shampoo, or dish soap. These have harsh chemicals which can further irritate your dog’s skin.

Dr. Phillip Brown, a veterinarian with the Animal Care Center in Springfield, said, “Keep your pet on flea preventative all year long.”

Use a cone if necessary to prevent biting. If a dog bites or licks excessively, their skin may get infected.

Grass and leaves are another culprit for autumn allergies. Rolling in the ground may irritate your dog.

“You could try Benadryl, and it’s an over the counter product,” Dr. Brown said.

Administer 1 milligram per pound of your dog. You can give one to three doses of Benadryl a day. Dr. Brown warns that this is not a guaranteed fix.

If you are concerned about your dog’s allergies you can bring them in for testing. The vet clinic will test your dog for reactions to different irritants, or even take a blood sample. This will help target the specific allergy and provide tailored treatments.

Prescription allergy treatments, such as Apoquel, are effective in relieving allergies. They can be pricey. A 30-day supply will cost you nearly $90.

If your dog is having allergies all year round, Dr. Brown said your dog may be allergic to things inside the house. This could be carpet cleaners, air fresheners, shampoos, or sprays. Take turns eliminating these products to figure out which one your dog is allergic to.

Do not routinely change your dog’s food, this can lead to them developing sensitivities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4
Man dies after being ejected out of vehicle
Man killed in rollover crash
Names released in fatal van crash
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Police: Tenn. Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Billy Wayne Craig
UPDATE: Missing Izard County man found safe

Latest News

Kroger shooting victim shifts to non-critical condition 2 days after shooting
Get Downtown Festival returns to Paragould
Get Downtown Festival returns to Paragould
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
Beat Melbourne in 3A-2 opener
2021 FFN: Newport rallies in final minute to beat Melbourne
Beat Pocahontas in 4A-3 opener
2021 FFN: Rivercrest beats Pocahontas in 4A-3 opener