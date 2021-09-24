Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tom Felton of ‘Harry Potter’ fame collapses at Ryder Cup

Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder...
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information.

Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. He turned 34 on Wednesday.

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

He has appeared in a number of movies, most notably eight films in the “Harry Potter” series.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute
A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

Latest News

An Oregon school employee was placed on administrative leave for wearing blackface during a...
School employee suspended for wearing blackface to protest district’s vaccine policies
Students lined the streets to welcome their bus driver home.
Students welcome bus driver home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for 266 days
A body found floating near a bridge near LaSalle and Peru on Sept. 4 has been identified as...
Body found in Illinois River ID’d as missing college student
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
LIVE: Motive of Collierville Kroger mass shooter remains unknown
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her