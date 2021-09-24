Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

United Way of NEA continues to show it cares

Participating nonprofit organizations are matched with volunteers from local businesses and...
Participating nonprofit organizations are matched with volunteers from local businesses and organizations to complete needed projects in our area.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United Way of Northeast Arkansas hosted its 28th annual Day of Caring Friday and although the pandemic has affected many, it didn’t stop local businesses and organizations from participating in one of Northeast Arkansas’ largest community projects.

Event chair, Audrey Guinn, said they are proud they have never had to cancel the yearly event.

“We’ve been trying to keep it as COVID safe as possible,” Guinn said. “The fact that we are getting to help all of our nonprofits is extremely exciting.”

More than over 250 volunteers representing 34 businesses packed food boxes, painted rooms, built coat hangers, and cleaned up yards for area nonprofit groups.

Those businesses that couldn’t physically participate instead donated supplies.

Volunteer staff at the Second Home Shoppe which benefits the Family Crisis Center said they look forward to this day every year.

“We actually set the weekend that we change over from summer to fall and winter around Day of Caring because we can get all of this extra help, so it’s great,” said Sherri Cothern, assistant director at the Family Crisis Center.

The Day of Caring also kicks off the United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ campaign to fund more than 20 nonprofits.

All funds raised through the campaign support local programs and provide financial stability, health, and education.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute
A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

Latest News

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
If you like cake, you’ll love the new business coming to town.
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Jonesboro
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Collierville High School calls on community to wear maroon as sign of solidarity