United Way of NEA continues to show it cares

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United Way of Northeast Arkansas hosted its 28th annual Day of Caring Friday and although the pandemic has affected many, it didn’t stop local businesses and organizations from participating in one of Northeast Arkansas’ largest community projects.

Event chair, Audrey Guinn, said they are proud they have never had to cancel the yearly event.

“We’ve been trying to keep it as COVID safe as possible,” Guinn said. “The fact that we are getting to help all of our nonprofits is extremely exciting.”

More than over 250 volunteers representing 34 businesses packed food boxes, painted rooms, built coat hangers, and cleaned up yards for area nonprofit groups.

Those businesses that couldn’t physically participate instead donated supplies.

Volunteer staff at the Second Home Shoppe which benefits the Family Crisis Center said they look forward to this day every year.

“We actually set the weekend that we change over from summer to fall and winter around Day of Caring because we can get all of this extra help, so it’s great,” said Sherri Cothern, assistant director at the Family Crisis Center.

The Day of Caring also kicks off the United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ campaign to fund more than 20 nonprofits.

All funds raised through the campaign support local programs and provide financial stability, health, and education.

