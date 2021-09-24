Williamson scores golden goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight

A 99th-minute goal by Aliyah Williamson moved the Arkansas State soccer team past Georgia Southern Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

After the Red Wolves (5-3-1, 2-0-0 SBC) tied up the match with a goal in the 71st minute by Sarah Sodoma, Williamson beat the clock with just 21 seconds left in the first overtime period to upend the Eagles (6-4-1, 1-1-0).

A-State out-shot the Eagles 25-9 with six shots on goal to Georgia Southern’s four. The sides were even with five corners. Sodoma and Williamson fired seven shots apiece to lead the Red Wolves, with three of Williamson’s shots on target, but it was the last one that mattered most.

The Eagles struck first in the 53rd minute on a goal by Megan Przybysz that escaped just past McClure’s grasp. A-State countered in the 63rd minute with a pair of quick shots off the mitts of Georgia Southern keeper Michaela English, but to no avail.

Sodoma drilled the equalizer when her shot skated past English to knot it up at 1-all. The strike was Sodoma’s 32nd career goal. Ninety minutes would not be enough to settle things, as Sodoma’s goal ultimately sent the match into overtime.

A-State had a pair of chances early in overtime, but Georgia Southern kept the Red Wolves off the board. That was, until Williamson ended it when she took a ball from Olivia Smith and sprinted past the last Eagle defender to send the golden goal into the bottom left corner of the net.

The Red Wolves continue Sun Belt play Friday, Oct. 1, traveling to San Marcos, Texas, to face Texas State. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

