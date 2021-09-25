Arkansas State volleyball sweeps App State in SBC opener

A stellar defensive effort by the Arkansas State volleyball team stifled Appalachian State Friday night at the Holmes Convocation Center, as the Red Wolves picked up a 3-0 sweep to open Sun Belt Conference play.

A-State (10-3, 1-0 SBC) held the Mountaineers (4-9, 0-1) to an attack percentage of .000 on the night, forcing App State into 24 errors. The Red Wolves knocked down eight blocks while out-digging the Mountaineers 57-42. The win marked the team’s best start since 2015.

Josie Stanford led the way offensively with 13 kills on 27 attacks, hitting at a .407 clip. Macey Putt narrowly missed a double-double with 11 kills and nine digs, while Lauren Musante accomplished the feat for the 11th time this season with 11 assists and 15 digs.

Tatum Ticknor collected 18 digs, while Brianna Hollingshed posted five blocks. The Red Wolves fired five aces on the night, led by three from Paulina Sobolewska.

A-State led nearly from start to finish in the match, taking early control from the first serve. The Red Wolves led by as much six in the opening frame and weathered a late set-tying push by the Mountaineers. A block by Stanford and Hollingshed, followed by Sobolewska ace and a bad set ended the first, giving A-State a 1-0 lead in the match.

Momentum carried into the second set, with A-State surging to a commanding 20-9 lead. App State would not recover, as a kill by Putt ended the set to give the Red Wolves a 25-16 second-set victory and a 2-0 lead in the contest. A-State never trailed in the final set, leading by as much as 11 and cruising to a 25-14 match-clinching victory.

NEXT UP

A-State concludes its opening weekend of league play, and its 11-match road swing, Sunday at Coastal Carolina. First serve in Conway, S.C., is slated for 11 a.m. CT.

