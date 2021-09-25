Energy Alert
Chauncy Black sentenced for role in 2020 murder

Chauncy Black
Chauncy Black(Shelby County Jail)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who went viral as a teenager with a GoFundMe campaign was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.

Chauncy Black was found guilty of reckless endangerment.

He and his brother, Timothy Black, were charged in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield.

Wakefield was shot at his home across the street from Black’s house in Cordova. Timothy Black died before he could go to trial.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

