Fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ coming to Netflix in 2022

Courtesy: Netflix
Courtesy: Netflix (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Updated: 1 hour ago
(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is in the works for next year.

Netflix announced Saturday morning via Twitter that the fourth season of “Ozark” would premiere in 2022, though the exact release date is not yet known.

In addition to the announcement, Netflix released a brief video clip offering a first look into the new season.

“Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. While the fictional show is based on the Byrde family’s experiences in the Missouri Ozarks, the filming takes place in Georgia.

“The Byrdes are back and the stakes have never been higher,” says Netflix in a description of the clip on YouTube.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

