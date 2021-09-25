Get Downtown Festival returns to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Get your dancing and walking shoes on the Get Downtown Festival is back in Paragould.

A block party kicked off the festivities on Friday with a live band and a movie screening of “The Sandlot.”

Its hosted by the Greene County Future Fund.

Saturday, Sept. 25, the events begin with a 10K/5K run, a fun run for the kids, and a doggie walk.

A cornhole tournament will also happen Saturday morning.

“We are extremely excited that the downtown future fund is hosting this event in our downtown Paragould area,” said Miranda Maxwell, assistant director of Downtown Paragould. “Anytime we can have an event, it’s always to give back to the community. And of course what better place than downtown Paragould?”

Music groups will perform non-stop from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to get the COVID vaccine for free at Moore Law Firm.

