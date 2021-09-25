Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An organization is hoping to raise $20,000 to donate to the victims of a mass causality in Tennessee.

Victim’s First, an organization that advocates for victims and survivors of mass casualties, created a GoFundMe to offer support for the 15 victims and their families impacted in a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville.

The organization says the donation will go directly to the victims and their families to protect them from fraud or exploitation.

Patriot Bank in Collierville also set a relief fund to support victims. Donations are being accepted at all Patriot Bank locations.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4
Man dies after being ejected out of vehicle
Man killed in rollover crash
Names released in fatal van crash
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Police: Tenn. Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Billy Wayne Craig
UPDATE: Missing Izard County man found safe

Latest News

M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
High water levels are affecting deer hunting in parts of Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)
AGFC begins major hatchery renovation in Northeast Arkansas
AGFC begins major hatchery renovation in Northeast Arkansas
AGFC begins major hatchery renovation in Northeast Arkansas
Kroger shooting victim shifts to non-critical condition 2 days after shooting