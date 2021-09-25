Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘It breaks my heart’: mother searches for teen

By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Questions left unanswered in the disappearance of 15-year-old Trevor White.

He and two other teens left a family services program in Monticello Monday morning.

Days later, White’s mother spoke out.

“It breaks my heart,” said Dianna Sairls, White’s mother.

Sairls said this is her worst nightmare, her son is missing, and she feels like no one is helping to find him.

She teared up while watching a video she put together to post on social media in hopes that will spread the word.

Sairls said she had not received any information on anyone trying to find her son.

“If it wasn’t for me and the mother of the three boys then nobody would know about it,” she said. “We’re the ones doing all the work trying to find these babies.”

White reportedly has been in the Department of Youth Services custody since March 2021 for several non-violent felonies, including theft of property.

Sairls said he was doing well and was near the completion of his program.

“He was doing so good. I mean really, he was. I don’t know what caused him to leave. He is a follower, he makes poor choices or he wouldn’t have been in there, obviously,” she said.

Sairls contacted the Monticello police, Department of Human Services, and Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services, but she got the same answer.

“Told me he is not in my custody, he’s in there. So, they lost my child and they’re not doing a dang thing to find them. So, I’m very frustrated. I mean we are talking about my baby and I want him home,” said Sairls.

We also reached out to the Monticello Police Department.

They referred us to Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services. After multiple calls, no one was available to speak about the missing teens.

We also reached out to DHS. They said they are working with the local police department.

Sairls said she understands why her son is in state custody, but they should have more safety measures for their facility.

“It’s not a lockdown program. I mean I know my son. We had problems with him sneaking out at home. I called up there and told them I don’t want him there,” she said/

Sairls said at this point; she wants her son found.

In regards to the other two teens, DHS is only releasing one of their names.

Levi Varnell is also still missing.

Varnell is a fifteen-year-old white male with blonde hair who’s 5′6′' tall and weighs 100 pounds.

White is a fifteen-year-old white male with brown hair, weighing 113 pounds and standing 5′3″ tall.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute
A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

Latest News

Fell in 4A-2 opener
2021 FFN: Southside falls to Stuttgart in 4A-2 opener
Beat Paragould in 5A East opener
2021 FFN: Valley View beats Paragould in 5A East opener
Beat Brookland in 5A East opener
2021 FFN: Wynne beats Brookland in 5A East opener
Beat Forrest City in 5A East opener
2021 FFN: Greene County Tech beats Forrest City in 5A East opener
Beat Marked Tree to improve to 4-1
2021 FFN Game of the Week: McCrory beats Marked Tree 36-16