‘It breaks my heart’: mother searches for teen

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Questions left unanswered in the disappearance of 15-year-old Trevor White.

He and two other teens left a family services program in Monticello Monday morning.

Days later, White’s mother spoke out.

“It breaks my heart,” said Dianna Sairls, White’s mother.

Sairls said this is her worst nightmare, her son is missing, and she feels like no one is helping to find him.

She teared up while watching a video she put together to post on social media in hopes that will spread the word.

Sairls said she had not received any information on anyone trying to find her son.

“If it wasn’t for me and the mother of the three boys then nobody would know about it,” she said. “We’re the ones doing all the work trying to find these babies.”

White reportedly has been in the Department of Youth Services custody since March 2021 for several non-violent felonies, including theft of property.

Sairls said he was doing well and was near the completion of his program.

“He was doing so good. I mean really, he was. I don’t know what caused him to leave. He is a follower, he makes poor choices or he wouldn’t have been in there, obviously,” she said.

Sairls contacted the Monticello police, Department of Human Services, and Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services, but she got the same answer.

“Told me he is not in my custody, he’s in there. So, they lost my child and they’re not doing a dang thing to find them. So, I’m very frustrated. I mean we are talking about my baby and I want him home,” said Sairls.

We also reached out to the Monticello Police Department.

They referred us to Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services. After multiple calls, no one was available to speak about the missing teens.

We also reached out to DHS. They said they are working with the local police department.

Sairls said she understands why her son is in state custody, but they should have more safety measures for their facility.

“It’s not a lockdown program. I mean I know my son. We had problems with him sneaking out at home. I called up there and told them I don’t want him there,” she said/

Sairls said at this point; she wants her son found.

In regards to the other two teens, DHS is only releasing one of their names.

Levi Varnell is also still missing.

Varnell is a fifteen-year-old white male with blonde hair who’s 5′6′' tall and weighs 100 pounds.

White is a fifteen-year-old white male with brown hair, weighing 113 pounds and standing 5′3″ tall.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.