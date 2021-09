MOUNT PLEASANT, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor earthquake was reported Friday evening in Northeast Arkansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 2.2 quake at 11:43 p.m. CST.

The quake was located nearly 2 miles northwest of Mount Pleasant in Izard County.

According to the USGS website, no one has reported feeling the quake.

