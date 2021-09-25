Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found

Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy found(Region 8 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - After almost a week on the run, a missing Brookland boy has been found safe.

15-year-old Trevor White was found Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, in North Little Rock. The news was confirmed by Trevor’s mother, Dianna Sairls.

Trevor and two other teens left a family services program in Monticello Sunday night, Sept. 19.

Dianna says he and one of the boys who hasn’t been identified by police were found.

The third, 15-year-old Levi Varnell, is still missing. He’s 5′6 and weighs 113 lbs. No other information on Varnell has been released.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4
Man dies after being ejected out of vehicle
Man killed in rollover crash
Names released in fatal van crash
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Police: Tenn. Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Billy Wayne Craig
UPDATE: Missing Izard County man found safe

Latest News

Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Experts say Collierville tragedy serves as reminder to be prepared for the unimaginable
Courtesy: Netflix
Fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ coming to Netflix in 2022
Railroad company surprise Osceola Fire Department with donation
Railroad company surprise Osceola Fire Department with donation