Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - After almost a week on the run, a missing Brookland boy has been found safe.

15-year-old Trevor White was found Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, in North Little Rock. The news was confirmed by Trevor’s mother, Dianna Sairls.

Trevor and two other teens left a family services program in Monticello Sunday night, Sept. 19.

Dianna says he and one of the boys who hasn’t been identified by police were found.

The third, 15-year-old Levi Varnell, is still missing. He’s 5′6 and weighs 113 lbs. No other information on Varnell has been released.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.