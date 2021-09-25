Police looking for missing Missouri woman

DEXTER, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are asking for your help to find a woman in Stoddard County.

The Dexter Police Department reported on their Facebook page that 20-year-old Angelina Cook was last seen in Dexter, Missouri on Aug. 12, 2021.

Cook is described as a 5′9 Caucasian female that weighs 125 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information or leads on Cook should be forward to Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512 (ext. 4) or thomas.forkum@dexterpd.com.

