Police looking for missing Missouri woman

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are asking for your help to find a woman in Stoddard County.

The Dexter Police Department reported on their Facebook page that 20-year-old Angelina Cook was last seen in Dexter, Missouri on Aug. 12, 2021.

Cook is described as a 5′9 Caucasian female that weighs 125 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information or leads on Cook should be forward to Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512 (ext. 4) or thomas.forkum@dexterpd.com.

