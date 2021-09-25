Energy Alert
Railroad company surprise Osceola Fire Department with donation

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A railroad company from Texas surprises a Mississippi County town with a hefty donation.

The Osceola Fire Department announced that they had received a grant from BNSF Railway on Sept. 23.

The grant will be used for the purchase of 3 automated external defibrillators and 1 portable foam system.

In their Facebook post, the fire department thanked BNSF for helping protect the citizens of Osceola.

Osceola Fire Dept received a grant from BNSF Railway for the purchase of 3 AED's and 1 Foam Pro Pack. Thank You BNSF for helping us to protect the citizens of Osceola.

Posted by Osceola Fire Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021

