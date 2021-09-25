Railroad company surprise Osceola Fire Department with donation

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A railroad company from Texas surprises a Mississippi County town with a hefty donation.

The Osceola Fire Department announced that they had received a grant from BNSF Railway on Sept. 23.

The grant will be used for the purchase of 3 automated external defibrillators and 1 portable foam system.

In their Facebook post, the fire department thanked BNSF for helping protect the citizens of Osceola.

