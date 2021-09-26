Energy Alert
4-0 Razorback football rises to #8, will be featured on College Gameday

Arkansas wide receiver Trey Knox, top, AJ Green (0) and Ketron Jackson Jr. (2) celebrate a touchdown scored by Green in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Razorback football is getting more and more national attention.

4-0 Arkansas moved up 8 spots to #8 in the new AP Top 25. Sam Pittman’s crew are #11 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll.

Next up for the Hogs is a top 10 clash in Athens. College GameDay will be between the hedges for the #8 Arkansas/#2 Georgia matchup. It’s the 4th time that the Razorbacks will be in the spotlight for ESPN’s flagship college football show.

Kickoff is October 2nd at 11:00am Central on ESPN.

