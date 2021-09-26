4-0 Razorback football rises to #8, will be featured on College Gameday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Razorback football is getting more and more national attention.
4-0 Arkansas moved up 8 spots to #8 in the new AP Top 25. Sam Pittman’s crew are #11 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll.
Next up for the Hogs is a top 10 clash in Athens. College GameDay will be between the hedges for the #8 Arkansas/#2 Georgia matchup. It’s the 4th time that the Razorbacks will be in the spotlight for ESPN’s flagship college football show.
Kickoff is October 2nd at 11:00am Central on ESPN.
