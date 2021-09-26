Arkansas State volleyball falls at Coastal Carolina

After taking a one-set lead, the Arkansas State volleyball team fought to keep its lead, but ultimately dropped a 3-1 (26-28, 25-15, 28-26, 25-17) decision at Coastal Carolina Sunday at the HTC Center.

A-State (10-4, 1-1 SBC) took the opening frame in exciting 28-26 fashion and held set points in the third set, but the Chanticleers (8-4, 2-0) held off the Red Wolves for the win. Coastal Carolina hit .305 while holding the Red Wolves to a .214 mark and knocked down 11 blocks.

Macey Putt led A-State with 19 kills, while Lauren Musante and Julianna Cramer each recorded 19 assists and 8 digs. Defensively, Tatum Ticknor tallied 18 digs and Brianna Hollingshed led on the block with four total blocks.

For Coastal Carolina, Doris Carter tallied a match-high 21 kills with a .372 attack percentage while Ani Bozdeva notched 17 kills. Brigitta Petrenko handed out 43 assists while Marija Borcic delivered 13 assists with 10 digs.

A-State started off strong in the opening set and led for much of the frame, holding set point three times before a block by Putt and Hollingshed ended it at 28-26 to give the Scarlet and Black a 1-0 lead in the match.

The Chanticleers picked up momentum midway through the second set to lead 15-10 and held off the Red Wolves, surging late to even the match at a set apiece with a 25-15 decision.

The third set was back and forth for the entire stanza, featuring 19 ties and 10 lead changes. A-State served for the set twice up 24-23 and 26-25, but Coastal Carolina took the last three points to take a 2-1 lead, winning the third set 28-26. The Chanticleers led from start to finish in the fourth and held as much as a 10-point advantage at one point. The Red Wolves battled back to cut the deficit to six, but Petrenko ended the match with a kill and an ace.

A-State returns home for its next two Sun Belt Conference matches, hosting South Alabama (Friday, Oct. 1) and Troy (Saturday, Oct.) at First National Bank Arena. First serve for both matches is set for 6 p.m. CT.

