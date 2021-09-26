Scattered Storms Possible by Wednesday

Sunshine, low humidity, and breezy southwest wind is a great recipe for big warmups. Temperatures reach the 80s by lunch with 90s possible by 3-4 PM. This week is our average last 90-degree day. 90s will remain possible for the next couple of weeks, but most data keeps us in the 80s. Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast by mid-week as our next series of disturbances move through. Not everyone may see rain while others see an inch or more.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.