CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was beautiful weather to take a dip in the pool this Saturday.

This day is for the dogs as the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department let the dogs take a swim at Cape Splash earlier today as part of the annual Doggy Swim Day.

Dogs and their humans took a dip in the zero depth entry and the lap pools.

