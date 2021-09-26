Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

JHS Class of 1970 raise money for scholarship

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro High School Class of 1970 did more than reminisce at its reunion Saturday night.

The reunion was at The Gardens at Harmony, and classmates and family members gathered for the dinner and auction after postponing the event one year due to COVID concerns.

The auction, run by class members, was used to help raise funds for a vo-tech scholarship.

Organizer Brenda Posey Knight said they chose to do a vo-tech scholarship to give students going into a vocation more financial options.

“A lot of times vo-tech kids get overlooked because they don’t get as many chances for scholarships so we are trying to raise money to send another to further their education of the career of their choice,” said Knight.

As of Saturday night, the class raised $2,500 for the scholarship.

To help donate towards the scholarship you can send cash or a check addressed to:

JHS Class 1970

C/O: Brenda Posey Knight

1433 Flint Street

Jonesboro, Ark. 72401

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found
On Sept. 19, DYS said Trevor White (left) and Levi Varnell walked away from a community...
‘It breaks my heart’: mother searches for teen
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
High water levels are affecting deer hunting in parts of Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)
AGFC begins major hatchery renovation in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Minor killed, four injured in crash
18 teams competed in the tournament.
Jonesboro Shooting Complex holds first charity tournament
Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
Railroad company surprise Osceola Fire Department with donation
Railroad company surprise Osceola Fire Department with donation