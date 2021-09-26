JHS Class of 1970 raise money for scholarship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro High School Class of 1970 did more than reminisce at its reunion Saturday night.

The reunion was at The Gardens at Harmony, and classmates and family members gathered for the dinner and auction after postponing the event one year due to COVID concerns.

The auction, run by class members, was used to help raise funds for a vo-tech scholarship.

Organizer Brenda Posey Knight said they chose to do a vo-tech scholarship to give students going into a vocation more financial options.

“A lot of times vo-tech kids get overlooked because they don’t get as many chances for scholarships so we are trying to raise money to send another to further their education of the career of their choice,” said Knight.

As of Saturday night, the class raised $2,500 for the scholarship.

To help donate towards the scholarship you can send cash or a check addressed to:

JHS Class 1970

C/O: Brenda Posey Knight

1433 Flint Street

Jonesboro, Ark. 72401

