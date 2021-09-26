Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro Shooting Complex holds first charity tournament

18 teams competed in the tournament.
18 teams competed in the tournament.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex held its first-ever tournament Saturday morning, benefitting a local charity.

18 Teams came out from all across Northeast Arkansas, including schools like Westside and Williams Baptist.

The tournament raised funds in support of Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes.

Executive Director for Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes Derek Brown said they loved the opportunity to partner with the city to create a fun family event.

“For this inaugural event to have so many people come out in support of Arkansas families, we’re incredibly excited and grateful,” Brown. “And we can’t wait to see the impact that’s going to be made as a result of the turnout today.”

The complex intends to host similar events in the future for organizations like businesses, non-profits, and schools.

The Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex hopes to have more to offer when it is completely opened up next year.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4
Man dies after being ejected out of vehicle
Man killed in rollover crash
Names released in fatal van crash
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found

Latest News

Razorbacks beat Texas A&M to start 4-0
#16 Arkansas beats #7 Texas A&M, first 4-0 start since 2003
Earle alum accounted for 3 TD, Baylor upset #14 Iowa State
Earle alum Gerry Bohanon accounts for 3 TD, Baylor beats #14 Iowa State
Scots fall on the road at Oklahoma Panhandle State
Lyon football falls at Oklahoma Panhandle State
Logan reports after Football fell at Tulsa
RED WOLVES LIVE: Logan Whaley reports after A-State football falls at Tulsa