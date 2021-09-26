Jonesboro Shooting Complex holds first charity tournament

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex held its first-ever tournament Saturday morning, benefitting a local charity.

18 Teams came out from all across Northeast Arkansas, including schools like Westside and Williams Baptist.

The tournament raised funds in support of Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes.

Executive Director for Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes Derek Brown said they loved the opportunity to partner with the city to create a fun family event.

“For this inaugural event to have so many people come out in support of Arkansas families, we’re incredibly excited and grateful,” Brown. “And we can’t wait to see the impact that’s going to be made as a result of the turnout today.”

The complex intends to host similar events in the future for organizations like businesses, non-profits, and schools.

The Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex hopes to have more to offer when it is completely opened up next year.

