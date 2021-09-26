Lyon football falls to Oklahoma Panhandle State

The Lyon College football team returned to action following its first bye week of the season at Oklahoma Panhandle State in a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday. The Scots trailed by eight following the first quarter but OPSU scored 21 unanswered points as the Aggies defeated Lyon, 35-6.

OPSU improved its record to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the SAC with the win, while the Scots fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the SAC.

Oklahoma Panhandle State scored a pair of touchdowns early in the first quarter before the Scots responded with a scoring drive of their own in their final possession of the period. After a 44-yard kickoff return by J.D. Horn set the Scots up near midfield, Isaiah Bradford and Dakota Braswell picked up a pair of short gains to put the Scots on the OPSU 37-yard line. Bradford then connected on a pass to Tim Young, who scampered his way into the endzone for a touchdown. The Scots missed the PAT attempt, however, as OPSU held onto a 14-6 lead.

The Aggies scored one touchdown in each of the final three quarters and held off the Scots the rest of the way.

Bradford completed 9-of-21 passes for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Horn caught four passes for a team-high 60 yards, while Young finished with a pair of catches for 59 yards and the score.

Defensively, Chris Bronson led the Scots with nine total tackles, including one-half of a sack. He also had one interception and broke up one pass.

The Scots will return home and host Langston in another SAC matchup on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.