Minor killed, four injured in crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor was killed, and four people were injured Saturday in a Craighead County crash.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 18 east of County Road 673.

A 2017 Dodge driven by Stephanie Matthews, 30, of Jonesboro was going east and struck a 2014 International in the left rear and overturned.

Matthews and three minors were injured, another minor was killed.

Those injured were taken to Le Bonheur, Regional One, St. Bernards and NEA Baptist.

The crash report states the weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry at the time.

The name of the International driver was not released.

