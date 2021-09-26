Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Minor killed, four injured in crash

(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor was killed, and four people were injured Saturday in a Craighead County crash.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 18 east of County Road 673.

A 2017 Dodge driven by Stephanie Matthews, 30, of Jonesboro was going east and struck a 2014 International in the left rear and overturned.

Matthews and three minors were injured, another minor was killed.

Those injured were taken to Le Bonheur, Regional One, St. Bernards and NEA Baptist.

The crash report states the weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry at the time.

The name of the International driver was not released.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found
On Sept. 19, DYS said Trevor White (left) and Levi Varnell walked away from a community...
‘It breaks my heart’: mother searches for teen
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
High water levels are affecting deer hunting in parts of Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)
AGFC begins major hatchery renovation in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash blocked Highway 167 Thursday evening
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering widening a major highway into...
ArDOT seeking input on widening Hwy. 1