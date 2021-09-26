Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Department of Corrections to resume visits for inmates starting Oct. 1

(Storyblocks)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KY3) - Visits for inmates in the Missouri Department of Corrections will resume on Oct. 1, regardless of visitor’s vaccination status.

However, the department is strongly encouraging all visitors be vaccinated before visiting, according to an online announcement.

Restrictions are still in place for the health and safety of everyone. Visits must be scheduled in advance. Masks are required, and there will be screening for COVID-19 via temperature checks and occupancy limits.

Inmates can only have two visitors at a time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found
On Sept. 19, DYS said Trevor White (left) and Levi Varnell walked away from a community...
‘It breaks my heart’: mother searches for teen
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
High water levels are affecting deer hunting in parts of Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)
AGFC begins major hatchery renovation in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Minor killed, four injured in crash
Winning schools get either free ice cream or a donation to the booster club
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (9/24/21)