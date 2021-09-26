Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/24/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 24th, 2021.

McCrory (Reid Kennon rushing TD)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. McCrory’s Reid Kennon had a pair of touchdowns in the 2nd quarter. He broke one open for 6 before halftime. The Jaguars beat Marked Tree 36-16 to improve to 4-1.

Valley View (Evan Paxton pick-six)

Nominee #2 is Valley View. Evan Paxton jumps the route for a pick six. The Blazers win their 3rd straight game, they beat Paragould 35-6 in the 5A East opener.

Marion (Ben Gerrard TD pass to Donnie Cheers)

Our third nominee is Marion. Ben Gerrard finds Donnie Cheers wide open for the touchdown. The Patriots beat West Memphis for the first time in program history, Marion won 33-3 in the 6A East opener.

Rivercrest (Colts get tricky for TD)

Our final nominee is Rivercrest. Mike Rainer takes the snap, hands off to Brandyn Brownlee, who’ll flip to Mike Sharpe, he’ll drop a dime to Rainer for the touchdown. Rainer accounted for 5 touchdowns, the Colts beat Pocahontas 61-41 in the 4A-3 opener.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream OR donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found
On Sept. 19, DYS said Trevor White (left) and Levi Varnell walked away from a community...
‘It breaks my heart’: mother searches for teen
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
M 2.2 quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
High water levels are affecting deer hunting in parts of Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)
AGFC begins major hatchery renovation in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Winning schools get either free ice cream or a donation to the booster club
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (9/24/21)
Lady Blazers ran the table Saturday to win the Ron & Pat Carmack PlayDay
Carmack Volleyball PlayDay: Valley View/Harrisburg, Jonesboro/Hoxie, Pocahontas/Kennett highlights
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 5 Scores - FFN Video Replay »
Beat Melbourne in 3A-2 opener
2021 FFN: Newport rallies in final minute to beat Melbourne