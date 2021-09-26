Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/24/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 24th, 2021.

McCrory (Reid Kennon rushing TD)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. McCrory’s Reid Kennon had a pair of touchdowns in the 2nd quarter. He broke one open for 6 before halftime. The Jaguars beat Marked Tree 36-16 to improve to 4-1.

Valley View (Evan Paxton pick-six)

Nominee #2 is Valley View. Evan Paxton jumps the route for a pick six. The Blazers win their 3rd straight game, they beat Paragould 35-6 in the 5A East opener.

Marion (Ben Gerrard TD pass to Donnie Cheers)

Our third nominee is Marion. Ben Gerrard finds Donnie Cheers wide open for the touchdown. The Patriots beat West Memphis for the first time in program history, Marion won 33-3 in the 6A East opener.

Rivercrest (Colts get tricky for TD)

Our final nominee is Rivercrest. Mike Rainer takes the snap, hands off to Brandyn Brownlee, who’ll flip to Mike Sharpe, he’ll drop a dime to Rainer for the touchdown. Rainer accounted for 5 touchdowns, the Colts beat Pocahontas 61-41 in the 4A-3 opener.

