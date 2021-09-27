Energy Alert
Alan Lamar named Sun Belt’s Special Teams Player of the Week

Lamar had a 93-yard kickoff return TD in Arkansas State's 41-34 loss to Tulsa Saturday.
Lamar had a 93-yard kickoff return TD in Arkansas State's 41-34 loss to Tulsa Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State senior running back Alan Lamar was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after posting 178 kickoff return yards, including a 93-yard touchdown return, during the Red Wolves’ road game at Tulsa.

Lamar’s 178 kickoff return yards stand as the fourth most in school history and are the third-most in the nation this season.  His 93-yard return tied the ninth longest in school history and was the second-longest by a Sun Belt player this season.  It marked the first time since 2019 that an A-State player returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Olive Branch, Miss., native is the second A-State player to earn one of the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly awards.  Wide receiver Corey Rucker was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Sept. 6 after posting nine receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns during A-State’s home victory over Central Arkansas.

Arkansas State returns to action this week with an Oct. 2 road game at Georgia Southern.  Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (CT).  The game will appear on ESPN+ and can also be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

