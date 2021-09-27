Alan Lamar named Sun Belt’s Special Teams Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State senior running back Alan Lamar was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after posting 178 kickoff return yards, including a 93-yard touchdown return, during the Red Wolves’ road game at Tulsa.

Lamar’s 178 kickoff return yards stand as the fourth most in school history and are the third-most in the nation this season. His 93-yard return tied the ninth longest in school history and was the second-longest by a Sun Belt player this season. It marked the first time since 2019 that an A-State player returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Olive Branch, Miss., native is the second A-State player to earn one of the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly awards. Wide receiver Corey Rucker was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Sept. 6 after posting nine receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns during A-State’s home victory over Central Arkansas.

Arkansas State returns to action this week with an Oct. 2 road game at Georgia Southern. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (CT). The game will appear on ESPN+ and can also be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

