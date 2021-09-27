Energy Alert
Auto parts maker looking to hire 50 people

A Mississippi County manufacturer needs to hire 50 new employees.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County manufacturer needs to hire 50 new employees.

DENSO, 100 Denso Road in Osceola, will host a walk-in hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Successful applicants could earn up to $18.75 an hour with a sign-on bonus of up to $750, according to Monday’s news release.

DENSO is an auto parts maker that supplies the American and global auto industry.

For more information on DENSO and available positions, click here.

