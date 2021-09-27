Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves signs new contract with Lakers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves signed a new standard NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Sunday.

The deal is for two-years and guarantees the Oklahoma standout a spot on the Lakers main roster.

Reaves signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in August after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Newark native averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 22.2 minutes in five games during the NBA Summer League.

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two-way guard Austin Reaves to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reaves converted to a standard NBA contract, becomes Lakers‘ 14th roster spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.