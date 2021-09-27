Energy Alert
Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves signs new contract with Lakers

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is playing with the Lakers in the NBA Summer League.(Source: Los Angeles Lakers)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves signed a new standard NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Sunday.

The deal is for two-years and guarantees the Oklahoma standout a spot on the Lakers main roster.

Reaves signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in August after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Newark native averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 22.2 minutes in five games during the NBA Summer League.

