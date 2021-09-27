Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

Supporting Collierville mass shooting victims
Supporting Collierville mass shooting victims(colliervillestrong.com)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens of Collierville joined together over the weekend to create another avenue to support the victims of the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store.

#ColliervilleStrong was created after a shooter, now identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, opened fire inside the store shooting 15 people, including Olivia King who later died in the hospital.

Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King(Facebook)

Those who wish to support the victims and their families can purchase a #ColliervilleStrong car decal or yard sign and the proceeds will go directly to those impacted by this incident.

If you are interested in helping, visit colliervilletnstrong.com for more information.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 and a relief fund created by Patriot Bank are up and running to offer additional help to victims and their families.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Jonesboro police investigate Sunday night shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found

Latest News

Normally kids look forward to receiving presents on their birthday, however a Heartland boy is...
Heartland boy gives away toys for his birthday
Normally kids look forward to receiving presents on their birthday, but one Heartland Boy is...
Kid gives back with gifts for others on his birthday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Minor killed, four injured in crash