Heartland boy gives away toys for his birthday

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Normally kids look forward to receiving presents on their birthday, however a Heartland boy is giving his birthday gifts away instead.

Jimmy Williams turns 13 on Friday, October 1st. Instead of opening gifts, he has other plans.

“We’re donating those gifts to Cardinal Glennon, to the child life specialists and the specialists gives those presents to the kids in need,” Jimmy Williams said.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis is where Jimmy spent his birthday since 2019, after he was diagnosed with a heart condition at a golf championship.

He finds himself back on the golf course following a heart transplant in December of 2020. He and his family plan to make a trip back to St. Louis to give away toys and donations for his birthday.

“Just to make kids happier at the hospital because it’s not a fun time in there... Getting a toy can just make their day just 1% better,” Jimmy Williams said.

His dad Jim Williams said what his son is doing comes as no surprise.

“You can hardly describe how he makes me feel,” Jim Williams said.

Although the time they spent at the hospital was not easy, his son made relationships that would last a lifetime.

“He’s been active with Cardinal Glennon since the day we left. I think he’ll probably always be,” Jim Williams said.

When, Jimmy was asked if there was anything he wanted as he entered his teenage years, his answer did not change.

“Just to make other kids happy at the Cardinal Glennon,” Jimmy Williams said.

Jimmy and his family will collect toys and donations at the Jackson and Saxony volleyball game, Monday, September 27th.

If you are interested in donating you can send items to P.O Box 402, Jackson, 63755.

