Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hurricanes slowing seasonal decline in gas prices

While gas prices dropped slightly in the past week, analysts say they remain near their peak...
While gas prices dropped slightly in the past week, analysts say they remain near their peak due to a busy hurricane season.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While gas prices dropped slightly in the past week, analysts say they remain near their peak due to a busy hurricane season.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.83.

Although prices fell 1.3 cents in the last week, they remain unchanged from a month ago and are 95.7 cents higher than this time last year.

The national average fell just 0.7 cents in the last week to $3.17/gallon.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021′s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He noted that those living west of the Rockies saw any relief in prices.

De Haan attributed the delay to an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline.

“While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong,” he concluded.

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you may travel, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Jonesboro police investigate Sunday night shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found

Latest News

To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
The ventriloquist and standup comedian will perform Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Simmons...
Seriously? Jeff Dunham coming to Arkansas
Jeff Taylor donned Camdon Osborn's name and football number at the request of Camdon's father.
Two old friends reunite, honor lost son at dirt race
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Jonesboro police investigate Sunday night shooting