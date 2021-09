JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police investigate a shooting in the 3300 block of Sun Avenue.

According to the desk sergeant, officers were called to a residence around 11 p.m. Sunday, September 26.

SHOOTING: Jonesboro Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 Block of Sun Avenue around 11pm. One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital. CID are currently on their way and police are developing a potential suspect. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/N0YkWm6U7c — Bradley Brewer (@BradBrewerKAIT) September 27, 2021

One female victim was found with injuries and sent to a local hospital.

Police are developing a potential suspect.

