Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis aims to keep downtown offices full amidst transition to remote working

By Parker King
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of day-to-day life.

From a long-term perspective, it’s changed how large businesses choose to operate -- due in part to the trend of remote working and virtual office environments -- leaving vacancies in downtown areas.

The New York Times reports that nearly 20% of Manhattan office space is vacant.

Companies are consolidating work spaces to save money with employees opting to work more from home.

In Memphis, large office spaces are hard to find tenants for, but the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) tells us major employers aren’t looking to go fully remote.

“Autozone, FedEx, Terminix, they delayed their plans to return tot he office, but they still have plans to return,” said Paul Young, President of DMC.

Young says the full impact of the pandemic is hard to be seen, while we still battle the spread of the Delta variant.

Despite listing signs throughout downtown, Young says the demand for smaller spaces are high.

“Downtown is the best office campus that you can find,” Young said. “We have great walkability, restaurants, all the things that you need to have for a vibrant office space.”

One of the more notable holes left in downtown was made by the Raymond James building, nearly 1,000 employees leaving the 21-story building, but we’ve recently learned the owner plans to transition the floorplan into apartments.

“Residential is very strong in downtown Memphis, 90% occupancy in downtown with regard to apartments, so we understand their desire to fill that void,” said Young.

In a time where remote learning is the fad, you could imagine Young and the DMC’s pleasant surprise to see that in the Memphis in-person work is still a valued aspect of the business community.

“It’s an ecosystem, so when those offices bring those employees, back, those employees will patronize many of those downtown businesses,” said Young. “And so, those small businesses that are the lifeblood of our community will be able to thrive as a result of those offices coming back to life.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Minor killed, four injured in crash
Police looking for woman last seen in Dexter, Mo.
Police looking for missing Missouri woman
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Jonesboro police investigate Sunday night shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Missing Brookland boy found
Missing Brookland boy who left family services program found

Latest News

Jeff Taylor donned Camdon Osborn's name and football number at the request of Camdon's father.
Two old friends reunite, honor lost son at dirt race
One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Jonesboro police investigate Sunday night shooting
Supporting Collierville mass shooting victims
#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting
Nice Monday ahead.
KAIT M-F 430-5a Recurring Syncbak - VOD - clipped version
Normally kids look forward to receiving presents on their birthday, however a Heartland boy is...
Heartland boy gives away toys for his birthday