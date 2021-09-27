Missouri plans to test deer for COVID-19 this hunting season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to test hundreds of deer for the coronavirus this hunting season.

The U.S Department of Agriculture reported the results of a federal study testing white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Samples showed at least 7% of the population has antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The highest population showed a whopping 67% in Michigan.

The USDA report shows that although deer were carrying the antibodies, none of them actually fell ill.

There is no evidence of deer dying from it or humans contracting it from eating venison.

