Daily Rain Chances Start Wednesday

Warm and a little more humid today as moisture continues to increase. A series of disturbances will tap into some of that moisture over the next few days giving us daily scattered shower and storm chances. We may start to see a few showers overnight into Wednesday morning. The air may not clear out until later this weekend. There’s a catch, though. Showers and storms will be scattered, so we can’t guarantee everyone sees rain this week. Some see rain one day while others see rain another day. No severe weather is expected, just your typical downpours and lightning. Rainfall amounts will differ from location to location. Highs stay mostly in the 80s over the next week.

