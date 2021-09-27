Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Daily Rain Chances Start Wednesday

September 28th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and a little more humid today as moisture continues to increase. A series of disturbances will tap into some of that moisture over the next few days giving us daily scattered shower and storm chances. We may start to see a few showers overnight into Wednesday morning. The air may not clear out until later this weekend. There’s a catch, though. Showers and storms will be scattered, so we can’t guarantee everyone sees rain this week. Some see rain one day while others see rain another day. No severe weather is expected, just your typical downpours and lightning. Rainfall amounts will differ from location to location. Highs stay mostly in the 80s over the next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One female victim was shot in her upper torso and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman shot in neck, police investigating
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Minor killed, four injured in crash
Jeff Taylor donned Camdon Osborn's name and football number at the request of Camdon's father.
Two old friends reunite, honor lost son at dirt track race
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/27)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/27)
Nice Monday ahead.
Good Morning Region 8 Stormteam forecast - 9/27/21
Ryan's Monday PM Forecast
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (9/27/2021)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (9/24)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (9/24)