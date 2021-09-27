Sept. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The dry weather continues across Region 8, as temperatures continue to rise a little. Despite the warmer weather, the humidity has stayed low.

An upper-level disturbance in the desert southwest will move northeast over the next couple of days and drag some energy across Region 8 by the middle of the week. These series of disturbances will help spark off some showers and storms.

We have increased the rain chances for Wednesday into the weekend and we may have to increase them even more, so stay tuned.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning commute forecast

News Headlines

Jonesboro police investigate a shooting in the 3300 block of Sun Avenue.

A team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board was at the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday.

Doctors at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences say this year’s flu season could be one of the worst they’ve seen in a while.

It’s an employee’s market right now with over 70,000 jobs available in the state. Yet, there are some people who have struggled to even get a call back from places they applied to, something many are blaming on the pandemic.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor have the details on these stories

