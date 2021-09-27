Seriously? Jeff Dunham coming to Arkansas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jeff Dunham and his cast of characters, including Walter and Peanut, are coming to Arkansas.
The ventriloquist and standup comedian will perform Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. for $52.50 with applicable service charges.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.