Two old friends reunite, honor lost son at dirt race

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Race for Hope benefit race at Batesville Motor Speedway featured 50 cars from all over the country, but one driver had already won before the night began.

Six years ago, Cshawn Osborn’s son, Camdon, along with one other 15-year-old, was killed in a single car crash.

Osborn was livid at his friend, race car driver Jeff Taylor, whose son was the driver in the crash.

But after years of separation, Osborn finally reached out to bury the hatchet and reconnect their old friendship.

“Jeff’s tried to contact me ever since the accident for about five years,” Osborn said. “And about a month ago when he did, I just felt it was time to rekindle an old friendship. And it’s been uphill ever since. We’ve had a blast. We’ve laughed. We’ve cried.”

Taylor raced in Saturday night’s Race for Hope main event race displaying Camdon’s name and number on the hood and the side of his car.

Taylor’s race ended early when something on his car broke, but both he and Osborn agree that a race win would’ve been just the icing on the cake.

