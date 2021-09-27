Wynne firefighter heats up TikTok

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne might have found its newest and biggest internet celebrity to date, and it probably isn’t in the form of someone you’d expect.

T.J. Tillman, a firefighter from Wynne, first started his TikTok to keep up with his daughters, but then he decided to have some fun of his own.

“Out here, you see things you don’t ever want to see, but it kind of brings light of things, and it makes the day go by easier,” Tillman said.

Tillman’s profile first went viral with the help of the department’s Dalmatian, Marshall.

Unfortunately, Marshall had to be put down a month ago. But Tillman continued by making videos scaring his fellow firefighters and playing into his new character, the “Short Firefighter.”

“The guys always aggravate me about being short,” Tillman said. “I’m one of the shortest ones here. They always aggravate me by putting the car seat in the fire truck or something like that. So I kinda go with their ideas and make it funny and make the best of it.”

Tillman’s profile currently sits shy of 43,000 followers, with videos garnering millions of views.

His goal is to continue having fun creating family-friendly content.

“My goal is to keep kid-friendly stuff, positive stuff, just make people laugh. That’s my main goal,” Tillman said. “Making it to where I can see my kids being able to watch it.”

You can follow Tillman on TikTok @firefighter_tjtillman.

