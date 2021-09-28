Energy Alert
Arkansas DL Tre Williams named Bednarik National Player of the Week

By Arkansas Athletics
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tre Williams’ dominance in Arkansas’ win against Texas A&M has earned him one of the nation’s top weekly honors.

The Razorback defensive end was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week on Tuesday morning. Williams caused problems in the Aggies’ offensive backfield all game long, totaling three tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in the Hogs’ 20-10 win.

His effort helped Arkansas snap its nearly decade-long losing streak to Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic. The Razorbacks moved up from No. 16 to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll following the win.

Williams has a team-high four sacks this year. His 12.5 career sacks are the most among all active Razorback defenders.

Williams and the Hogs travel to Athens, Ga., this Saturday to play No. 2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call.

