Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Sun Belt opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was another Media Tuesday for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves met the press ahead of the Sun Belt opener. Butch Jones’ pack look to regroup from a three game skid.

“I’m just like everyone. I go back and I’m dumbfounded, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said head coach Butch Jones. “For 55 plays on defense (at Tulsa), we played winning football. We held them on average of 1.4 yards per play. And then all of a sudden 19 plays were catastrophic, of almost 500 yards.”

They’ll also look to contain the Georgia Southern option.

“It’s truly assignment football,” Jones added. “And everyone is responsible for different aspects of the offense. You gotta trust what you see, and you have to play fast. You have to be able to tackle in space. And they’re able to throw the football, they have great play passes.”

Arkansas State (1-3) travels to Statesboro to face Georgia Southern (1-3). Kickoff is Saturday at 3:00pm CT on ESPN+.

